Judge Stevan Thompson has denied a request to discharge an Arco man from probation early.
The judge agreed with Prosecutor Justin Oleson that Zackary Dean Reynolds had not served enough of his four years of supervised probation imposed in June 2017 after he was convicted of felony methamphetamine possession in 2016. Six months after completing a yearlong rider, which included treatment for alcohol and drug abuse, Reynolds tested dirty, Oleson noted. Reynolds should be supervised on probation for at least two years from the time of his last violation, the prosecutor recommended.
The defense had not seen a recommendation from a probation officer for early discharge, Attorney Jeffrey Kunz said, but “We don’t object. We agree.” Kunz was filling in for Public Defender Dave Cannon at the Sept. 19 hearing.
“The court has similar concerns to the state,” Judge Thompson said. The defendant had a few disciplinary actions while on the rider at the North Idaho Correctional Facility at Cottonwood. Since Reynolds completed the program he relapsed in January.
Reynolds has completed his community service, paid all court fees and fines and must have been doing well to get the recommendation, the judge said, but “I’d like to see a longer period of sobriety. The court will deny the request today” for early discharge, Thompson said, but Reynolds can ask again in six months.
“Stay the course,” Thompson told Reynolds. “Keep up on what you’ve been doing well.”