About 1,700 Salmon River Electric customers downriver of East Fork were without power on two lengthy occasions Sunday because of the heavy, wet snowfall that struck much of the Round Valley and points north.
Challis received 3.2 inches of snow in the early-season dump, according to AccuWeather. Salmon registered 4.2 inches, as parts of Montana logged snowfall measured by feet, not inches.
Mackay and Stanley each got only 0.40 of an inch of snow.
Salmon River Electric Cooperative General Manager Ken Dizes said the two system-wide outages, one of which occurred about 11:15 a.m. and the other around 11:30 p.m., knocked out power to much of the cooperative’s system for a combined three to four hours.
The electric cooperative’s transmission system was compromised by the large amount of wet snow, Dizes said.
“Our crews were definitely busy,” he said.
On Monday morning, Salmon River Electric employees were out in the field “going over the system with a fine-tooth comb to see if there is any damage,” Dizes said. That included more tree pruning. The co-op keeps tree limbs away from service lines which can be accessed pretty easily, he said, but lines running through people’s yards or private property can be harder to keep trimmed.
Plenty of broken tree limbs littered much of Challis Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.