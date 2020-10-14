Many Custer County residents have chosen to vote early for the Nov. 3 general election, according to the Custer County Clerk’s Office.
Through the end of the day Thursday, Oct. 8, 450 ballots had already been turned into the clerk’s office, Deputy Clerk Tanae Vangsness said. Another 30 people had cast in-person ballots through Thursday.
A total of 3,082 people were registered to vote in Custer County that same day and 1,169 of those voters had asked to receive absentee ballots.
The deadline to register in advance to vote in the November election was Friday. People can register and vote on Election Day at the polls. But people can’t register to vote between now and the election and then vote in person on Nov. 3. However, people can go to the clerk’s office between now and Oct. 30 and register to vote and vote early in the same visit.
Anyone who wants to have an absentee ballot mailed to them must request that ballot by Oct. 23.
All absentee ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Ballots can be mailed, dropped in the proper box in the lobby of the courthouse or delivered to the clerk’s office window in the courthouse.