Few reports of property damage caused by the March 31 earthquake that was centered 19 miles northwest of Stanley have been filed with authorities, but the quake did cause widespread avalanches and rock slides. No injuries were reported.
The 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit at 5:52 p.m. and was felt near Stanley, Challis, Mackay, the East Fork, Lemhi County and as far away as Twin Falls, Blackfoot, Boise, parts of Utah and western Montana.
The earthquake occurred as the result of a strike slip faulting within the shallow crust of the North American plate, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was the largest event in Idaho since the 1983 Mount Borah earthquake, which caused more than $12 million in damage in Challis and Mackay and killed two people.
State geological survey officials flew over the epicenter on Thursday, April 2 to make observations of possible earthquake effects. There was significant snow cover and many avalanches and minor rockfall. They reported seeing no obvious ground rupture of the fault, although they noted it could have been covered by snow.
“The ground looked undisturbed and intact,” a report from the agency said. “Perhaps subtle ground rupture or deformation will be visible when the snow melts.”
Julie Thomas, public affairs officer with the Sawtooth National Forest, said Stanley residents reported hearing the rumble of avalanches coming from the Sawtooth Mountains when the earthquake occurred. The day after the quake forest officials found widespread avalanches had occurred in the mountains, especially close to Banner Summit.
“While some of these avalanches may have occurred naturally prior to the earthquake, evidence suggests the majority” were released as a direct result of the earthquake, she said.
Sawtooth Avalanche Center Avalanche Specialist Chris Lundy was in the Sawtooth Mountains near Williams Peak when the earthquake struck.
“When the earthquake hit, all of the trees shook and snow was falling out of them,” Lundy said. “That image will remain in my mind forever. Almost immediately, we heard the rumbling sound of avalanches reverberating in the mountains. Even though we were in a location that was safe from avalanches, we felt very vulnerable as the mountains shook around us.”
The next day Lundy climbed higher into the mountains and saw avalanches everywhere.
“Snow that had previously been clinging to the steep, rocky faces of the Sawtooths had been rattled off. Crown lines from slab avalanches were countless,” he reported. “Even on lower angled slopes that were not steep enough to avalanche we found cracks in the snow as if the whole snowpack had shattered.”
Scott Savage, director of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, said “the sheer carnage the earthquake caused quickly became apparent. Our initial observations suggest the earthquake triggered avalanches to the south at least 60 miles away.”
The quake also pushed debris into the Salmon River, according to Amy Baumer with the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Marsh Creek may be impassable via boat, she said. The Middle Fork of the Salmon River above Boundary Creek, particularly in the area where Marsh Creek and Bear Valley creeks converge to form the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, is partially blocked, she said. The water appears to be finding its way around and through the avalanches and slides.
The Salmon River is closed to boating from Dagger Falls to the confluence with the main Salmon River.
The avalanche shook several inches of snow and rocks loose from hillsides in Central Idaho, shutting down Idaho Highway 21 between Stanley and Lowman indefinitely.
Earlier the day of the earthquake, 27 inches of new snow fell between Grandjean and Banner Summit, prompting officials with the Idaho Transportation Department to close the road. After the earthquake, workers discovered extensive landslides which pushed snow and rocks onto the road.
Transportation Department Public Information Officer Megan Stark said a stretch of Idaho Highway 75 between Stanley and Clayton was closed for about an hour after the earthquake so rocks could be cleared off the highway after the earthquake.
The earthquake also knocked rocks onto Idaho Highway 55 between Horseshoe Bend and Cascade and Idaho Highway 52 east of Emmett.
So far, no damage has been discovered to bridges in the vicinity of the earthquake, according to the transportation department.
The day after the event, Custer County commissioners held an emergency meeting and declared a state of emergency. Commissioner Wayne Butts said the declaration opens the door if any money becomes available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of the earthquake and any subsequent damage.
The cinderblock building at the county’s road and bridge department site in Challis did sustain several cracks. County Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Mel Lanier inspected the property after the quake and discovered the cracks.
According to the Idaho Geological Survey the quake lasted about 10 seconds. That agency said Lemhi County residents reported some damage to windows and said things fell off walls. No significant damage has been found to the historic brick and mortar buildings in Idaho City. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office building sustained minor damage and some residents in that county reported broken windows.
Immediately after the event, several locals shared comments with the Messenger.
East Fork rancher Doug Baker said when the rumbling started and the ground started shaking “it brought back memories of the big one,” referring to the 1983 Borah earthquake.
Baker was working at the Forest Service office in Challis when the 1983 event occurred. That shook the ground hard enough that file cabinet drawers popped open and coffee spilled out of cups, he said. Last week’s quake “rumbled pretty good,” he said. “It started out like the other one — a rumble and a light shake and then it got more and louder and lasted quite a while. The noise was like the big one.”
Baker said he held on to his flat-screen TV because it was shuffling around and he thought it would topple, but it didn’t fall over. His house didn’t suffer any damage and the initial surveys of his family’s ranch didn’t indicate any damage to animals or fences or corrals, he said.
Harvey Dale, who lives across from the Stanley fish hatchery, said “there was lots of rumbling but we didn’t lose any glass or have any broken windows. We’ll have to wait a month or so to see if we have any cracks in the siding or the foundation.”
Randy Bradford, bar manager at Mountain Village Resort, said the earthquake didn’t interrupt take-out orders at the Stanley business, but it gave it him a scare when all of the glass bottles behind the bar began to sway.
“There was a loud rumble, then it started to shake,” Bradford said. “The shaking kept getting worse. Nothing broke, thank God.”
Bradford said he spent the aftermath of the quake checking the restaurant for compromises and making “quite a few calls.”
Butts spoke with personnel in the governor’s office who wanted to make sure Custer County didn’t need any assistance from the state. He assured them everything was good. Butts was in a store in Challis at the time and said he didn’t feel the earthquake.
“Like I told the governor’s office, there was one last package of toilet paper and I got it and I was so excited, I didn’t feel a thing,” Butts said. Challis, like much of the country, is experiencing a shortage of toilet paper as people hoard the product in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On a more serious note, Butts said, “it sounds like we dodged a bullet.”
When Custer County sheriff’s deputies Lane Bowman and Kyle O’Brien started off their days they didn’t expect a 6.5 magnitude earthquake would interrupt their recreational time.
“I was on my floor playing video games,” O’Brien said. “Next thing I know my house starts shaking.”
“I think it lasted about five seconds,” Bowman, who lives near Stanley, said. “It wasn’t very long but now all my picture frames are crooked.”
Deputy Matt Williams, who was on duty in Mackay when the earthquake shook the town, reported no serious damage or casualties in Mackay.
“I was running traffic in the middle of town and all of the sudden my car starts shaking,” Williams said.
Challis Area Health Center Director Steve Rembelski said nothing at the clinic was damaged or even disturbed by the earthquake and he was not aware of any injuries from it. Rembelski was in the Pahsimeroi during the 1983 earthquake and remembers clearly how all the dishes fell out of cupboards, everything fell off the walls, books came out of bookcases and nothing stayed on any counters. That quake was a shaker, he said, while last week’s was a rolling event. Rembelski said he’s lived in Central Idaho long enough that he’s experienced several earthquakes and he noticed distinct differences between last week’s event and the 1983 quake.
— Reporter Hunter Diehl contributed to this report