Eric and Scott Younger of Ketchum, who use their 432-acre White Cloud Preserve on East Fork Road as part of their non-profit organization Confluence Institute, appealed Custer County commissioners’ decision to not extend their charitable tax-exempt status for the entirety of the $1.6 million property and its four buildings.
In a telephonic hearing held before the state Board of Tax Appeals, Laird Lucas, the attorney for the Youngers, said they deserve to keep their tax-exempt status for two reasons. First, Lucas argued that Confluence, which was created in 2018, meets the requirements set by the state and the Internal Revenue Service to be a non-profit entity and private foundation.
A private foundation, according to Lucas, is a non-profit charity generally created by a single benefactor or group, in this case the Youngers. Using an initial donation, an investment is made by the foundation to generate income, which is then dispersed according to the entity’s charitable priorities. Because the Youngers support public charities like White Cloud Preserve Inc., which they founded in 2019, in the mission of restoring fish and wildlife habitat on the property in question, Lucas argued the land, a lodge, a caretaker’s dwelling and two storage buildings are tax exempt.
Second, Lucas said the Youngers have been using their East Fork property in line with the institute’s articles of incorporation and bylaws. The documents state Confluence exists to restore fish and wildlife habitat and to assist “rural economic development.” Confluence does not exist to be a commercial operation that makes a profit, Lucas said.
Speaking for the commissioners, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson argued several points using established Idaho case law. In the appeal of Sunny Ridge Manor vs. Canyon County, Idaho Supreme Court justices established eight factors for determining an entity’s charitable, tax-exempt status. Oleson said Confluence falls short of several of them.
It is on the Youngers and Lucas, Oleson said, to prove Confluence acts in a charitable way with its income and provides a general good to the local community. In his analysis of their finances and work since 2018, Oleson said the organization has been “somewhat” charitable at best.
In 2018, Oleson said Confluence reported about $808,000 in income, but donated about $27,000. In 2019, the Youngers’ tax information stated the organization earned $511,000 and donated $130,000. Oleson said the Confluence owners should be diverting the lion’s share of their income to other non-profits if they want to be exempt from property taxes.
As for providing a general good for the local community, such as filling a role typically covered by government agents, Oleson said the Youngers need to do more. He said it is well and good that the institute supports state and international charities, but according to Oleson, Custer County residents have yet to see real benefits from Confluence.
Ultimately, Oleson argued Confluence is a pass-through foundation for the Youngers and their other ventures. The White Cloud Preserve isn’t being used for fish and wildlife restoration or rural economic development, Oleson said. Instead, it is a retreat with a “clubhouse” that should be taxed accordingly, Oleson said.
Tax board members took no action after Lucas and Oleson spoke, but said they will announce a decision after the three of them reach a two-thirds majority decision.