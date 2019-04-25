Kids of all ages toted bright Easter baskets, plastic grocery bags, maybe a Halloween bucket and all sorts of other items to hold their eggs at last Saturday’s Easter egg hunt conducted by the Florence Chapter No. 79 Order of Eastern Star in Challis.
With Easter falling a bit later this year than in some years, the weather was ideal, chapter Worthy Matron Cary Tuggle said. The heavy overnight rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning had some members a bit worried what morning would bring, she said. But the sun bore out.
Youngsters nabbed 168 dozen dyed, colorful real eggs and 1,000 plastic eggs filled with goodies. Challis High School National Honor Society members dyed the real eggs in the days preceding the hunt. Beta Phi sorority members filled the plastic eggs. Eastern Star members and other volunteers headed to city park early to get the eggs into the grass so the children could enjoy the hunt. Dustin Webster donned the chicken suit and Jay Shepard played the part of the Easter bunny. They both passed out eggs to children whose baskets may not have been as full as the bunny and chick thought they should be.
Children are divided by age into sectioned-off parts of city park and they bolt into the grass when the sheriff’s siren sounds signaling the start of the hunt. Tiny tots often get help from an adult, but most of the kids want to experience the search on their own and many will race away from parents if they see an egg no one else has grabbed.
There’s always evidence of the value of sharing at the Easter egg hunt. It’s not uncommon to see an older child, who may have beat a tinier kid to an egg, just give that egg away to the other child.