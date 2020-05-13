A preliminary economic assessment for the first phase heap leach component of the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Lemhi County is beginning, according to a news release from Revival Gold.
According to Hugh Agro, president and CEO of Revival Gold, the Idaho project “offers the potential for a relatively efficient resumption of heap leach gold production from the project’s existing operational footprint and infrastructure.
“We are delighted to be in a position to take this next step in the evaluation,” Agro said, while continuing to explore for both heap leach and mill material.
Wood PLC, an engineering and consulting firm with offices in Boise and Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has been hired to conduct the assessment, with help from KC Harvey Environmental of Bozeman, Montana.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest former producing gold mine in Idaho. It hosts an indicated mineral resource of 40.1 million tons at 1.16 grams per tonne gold containing 1.35 million ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 52 million tons at 1.08 grams per tonne gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold, according to Agro’s release. The resource also hosts 15.6 million tons at 0.58 grams per tonne gold containing 264,000 ounces of gold and 20.1 million tons at 0.54 grams per tonne gold containing 316,000 ounces of gold.
Revival Gold has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the Beartrack Gold Project. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project. Revival Gold is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities. The company holds a 51 percent interest in the Diamond Mountain phosphate project in Uintah County, Utah.
Revival Gold is based in Toronto.