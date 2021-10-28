Election results online Oct 28, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Results from the Nov. 2 election will be available on our website, www.challismessenger.com, on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Results aren't available before deadline for the Nov. 4 print edition of the Messenger. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Bonneville Republican party chair connected to election door hangers Shooter in Idaho Falls bar attack identified, was shot at first according to court records Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly admits to beating man How Blackfoot's Tyler Vance beat cancer with an unflappable composure Boil order issued in Blackfoot HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Breaking down each District 6 matchup in the first round of the playoffs Mall shooter was a felon who could possess a gun per Idaho law Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly choked woman in front of kids Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users Tilden Co. celebrates grand opening Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.