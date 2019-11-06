Mackay mayor

Wayne Olson -- 81

Richard Mangum -- 80

Ron Oxley -- 32

Mackay City Council

Hans Osenga -- 141

Bob Burroughs -- 120

Manny Guerrero -- 73

Stanley City Council

Seat 1

Austin Clegg -- 20 

Andrew Fosbinder -- 10

Seat 2

Tim Cron -- 27

Challis school board

Zone 2

Trish Farr -- 44

David Philps -- 33

Clayton City Council

Bev Smith -- 5

Frank Smith -- 5

Challis City Council

Scott Lamb -- 113

Chuck Felton -- 107

Travis Hardy -- 106

All vote totals are unofficial, until the Custer County commissioners canvass the votes on Nov. 12.

