Mackay mayor
Wayne Olson -- 81
Richard Mangum -- 80
Ron Oxley -- 32
Mackay City Council
Hans Osenga -- 141
Bob Burroughs -- 120
Manny Guerrero -- 73
Stanley City Council
Seat 1
Austin Clegg -- 20
Andrew Fosbinder -- 10
Seat 2
Tim Cron -- 27
Challis school board
Zone 2
Trish Farr -- 44
David Philps -- 33
Clayton City Council
Bev Smith -- 5
Frank Smith -- 5
Challis City Council
Scott Lamb -- 113
Chuck Felton -- 107
Travis Hardy -- 106
All vote totals are unofficial, until the Custer County commissioners canvass the votes on Nov. 12.