New exploration by Electra Battery Materials in the Idaho Cobalt Belt yielded indications that the Ruby prospect “could be an important new mineralized cobalt and copper target,” Electra CEO Trent Mell said in a news release.

Drilling in the eastern Ruby area, a mile from Electra’s Iron Creek deposit, has been underway this summer. Next, drilling will move west in Ruby, Mell said. Drill samples have been sent out for testing, with assay results expected by the end of September.

