New exploration by Electra Battery Materials in the Idaho Cobalt Belt yielded indications that the Ruby prospect “could be an important new mineralized cobalt and copper target,” Electra CEO Trent Mell said in a news release.
Drilling in the eastern Ruby area, a mile from Electra’s Iron Creek deposit, has been underway this summer. Next, drilling will move west in Ruby, Mell said. Drill samples have been sent out for testing, with assay results expected by the end of September.
“It is a testament to the Electra team that our maiden drill campaign at Ruby intersected mineralization exactly where the geophysical survey predicted it would be,” Mell said. He said the similarities between Ruby and Iron Creek “validate our view that the underexplored Idaho Cobalt Belt remains prospective for new discoveries.”
Bedrock mapping indicates Ruby may be a separate stratigraphic unit or may be structurally offset from the Iron Creek mineralized horizon by a north-south trending fault, Mell said.
Also this summer, initial drilling was done in the Redcastle project, which is managed through a joint venture of Electra and Phoenix Copper Ltd. Additional drilling is planned at Redcastle, Mell said.
Iron Creek is considered to be amenable to underground mining extraction of cobalt and copper, which would result in a small footprint with less environmental impacts, Mell said.
Electra has been conducting exploratory drilling in Idaho since 2017. Since 2019 the company has focused more efforts on developing its battery materials park in Canada. Commissioning of that park is expected to begin near the end of this year.