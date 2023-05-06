trent mell

Mell

Electra Battery Materials leaders released their final 2022 reports earlier this month, painting a positive picture of the company.

Electra is exploring for minerals in the Iron Creek deposit of the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Last year cobalt mineralization was confirmed at the company’s Ruby prospect, about a mile from the Iron Creek deposit. Additional drilling at Ruby is planned this summer. The Canadian company also last year acquired a $1.5 million option to buy the CAS cobalt-copper project located near its Iron Creek project, Electra CEO Trent Mell said.


