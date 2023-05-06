Electra Battery Materials leaders released their final 2022 reports earlier this month, painting a positive picture of the company.
Electra is exploring for minerals in the Iron Creek deposit of the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Last year cobalt mineralization was confirmed at the company’s Ruby prospect, about a mile from the Iron Creek deposit. Additional drilling at Ruby is planned this summer. The Canadian company also last year acquired a $1.5 million option to buy the CAS cobalt-copper project located near its Iron Creek project, Electra CEO Trent Mell said.
Last year Electra launched a black mass recycling trial at its refinery complex in Ontario, Canada, where its proprietary hydrometallurgical process recovered high-value elements from shredded lithium-ion batteries. Those elements included lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, maganese and graphite. That trial continues through June. Recovered materials will be sold to other companies for additional processing and re-use, Mell said.
That is the only cobalt refinery in North America.
Besides recommissioning its refinery in Ontario and planning for construction of a battery materials park at the same site, Electra has begun discussions of constructing a new cobalt sulfate refinery in Bécancour, Quebec, Canada. That project would be located near a planned battery materials park in Quebec.
“2022 was a remarkable year for Electra, filled with achievements and developments that augur extremely well for our company and our prospects of becoming a key link in the North American EV battery supply chain,” Mell said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.