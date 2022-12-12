Electra Battery Materials personnel are preparing to launch their black mass recycling demonstration plant soon, Electra CEO Trent Mell says.
That process involves separating materials contained in lithium-ion batteries into metals, including nickel, cobalt, copper, graphite and lithium. The separated materials can then be sold, he said. The plant will run in parallel to the ongoing commissioning of the cobalt sulfate refinery owned by Electra. That refinery is the only of its kind in North America. It’s located in Canada and is expected to be commissioned by spring. Cobalt planned to be mined by Electra in Lemhi County would be refined at that facility.
Electra wrapped up a solid third quarter of the year, Mell said. That included the company’s confirmation of a second zone of mineralization in the Ruby zone, near its deposit in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. “Assay results and exploration work completed to date support the launch of a more extensive drill campaign to determine the full extent of Ruby’s mineralization,” he said.
Electra entered into a three-year supply agreement with LG Energy Solution, the world’s second-largest EV battery manufacturer, recommissioned about 85 percent of brownfield equipment at its battery materials complex in Canada and completed a scoping study on producing nickel sulfate at the battery materials complex, all during the third quarter.
Mell said the U.S. inflation reduction act is providing “strong incentives” for companies such as Electra “for the onshoring of the EV battery supply chain.”
