trent mell

Mell

Electra Battery Materials personnel are preparing to launch their black mass recycling demonstration plant soon, Electra CEO Trent Mell says.

That process involves separating materials contained in lithium-ion batteries into metals, including nickel, cobalt, copper, graphite and lithium. The separated materials can then be sold, he said. The plant will run in parallel to the ongoing commissioning of the cobalt sulfate refinery owned by Electra. That refinery is the only of its kind in North America. It’s located in Canada and is expected to be commissioned by spring. Cobalt planned to be mined by Electra in Lemhi County would be refined at that facility.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.