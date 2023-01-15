In late December, Electra Battery Materials Corp. launched its demonstration plant that’s designed to recover and recycle elements found in lithium-ion batteries.
Plans call for recycling nickel, cobalt, lithium, copper and graphite from the batteries at Electra’s battery materials complex north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
“The launch of our black mass recycling demonstration plant caps a year filled with a number of significant achievements for Electra,” CEO Trent Mell said. “With the outlook for electric vehicle adoption in North America becoming increasingly bullish ... the need for a domestic supply of battery-grade materials supply ... becomes critical.”
Once the demonstration plant project is completed, and if its results are considered successful, Electra officials would proceed with the buildout of a black mass processing facility at their battery materials park. It’s expected that the demonstration plant effort will be finished by the end of March.
If the recycling project is completed, it will be the first of its kind in North America, Electra Vice President of Project Development Mark Trevisiol said.
“The launch of the black mass demonstration plant is indicative of Electra’s metallurgical expertise and potential of our refinery complex to address North America’s requirement for battery-grade materials,” Trevisiol said.
Electra’s battery recycling strategy is the second of a phased development plan for an integrated battery materials plant. At the same time, Electra leaders expect to commission their cobalt sulfate refinery this year. That refinery would be the destination for cobalt the company intends to mine in Lemhi County.
“Advancing exploration activities in the Idaho Cobalt Belt are key to our long-term growth and efforts to onshore the EV battery supply chain,” Mell said.
At the end of last fall’s field season, Electra concluded a $1.5 million option agreement to acquire about 1,300 acres of lode mining claims from CAS. The claims are next to Electra’s Iron Creek deposit. Electra is also doing exploratory work in its Ruby zone above Salmon.
The 2022 drilling efforts in Iron Creek and Ruby showed significant cobalt mineralization, Mell said in a news release. “There is a possibility that Iron Creek and Ruby may be structurally dismembered portions of the same deposit,” he said. “Given the potential upside that this would represent, additional exploration is warranted to explore the gap between the two target areas.”
Electra is applying for 92 drill pads in its three Lemhi County target areas, which would be explored in the next decade.
