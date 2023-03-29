Lithium has been recovered in the ongoing black mass recycling trial at Electra Battery Materials’ refinery north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Electra officials announced March 13 they’d recovered lithium, a material needed for the electric vehicle battery supply chain.
“The recovery and subsequent production of a technical-grade lithium carbonate product in a plant-scale setting validates Electra’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process,” Electra CEO Trent Mell said. He called the lithium recovery “a game changer” for the company.
“Recycling lithium from expired batteries through hydrometallurgy lowers the carbon footprint of manufacturing electric vehicles and represents an important source of future supply for a commodity whose demand is expected to grow significantly,” Mell said. He said the lithium recovery strengthens the economics of battery recycling strategy by providing another product Electra can sell.
Black mass refers to the material that remains after expired lithium-ion batteries are shredded and casings are removed. Black mass contains high-value elements including lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper and graphite. Once those elements are recovered, they can be recycled to produce new lithium-ion batteries.
Electra launched its black mass demonstration plant in late December and has successfully extracted lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper and graphite. The company still plans to continue the demonstration plant efforts through June because of initial success and interest expressed by potential partners. Electra plans to sell all the materials it recovers in the demonstration process.
Earlier this year, Mell announced that another test in the recycling trial had recovered a mixed hydroxide nickel and cobalt product, lithium, copper, graphite and manganese.
Electra Battery Materials is working to commission the only cobalt sulfate refinery in North America, located north of Toronto. It continues exploration and development work in Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper project in Lemhi County, and is expanding cobalt sulfate processing work into Bécancour, Quebec, Canada.
