lithium 3.23

This lithium carbonate was produced in Electra’s black mass recycling trial.

 Electra Battery Materials photo

Lithium has been recovered in the ongoing black mass recycling trial at Electra Battery Materials’ refinery north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Electra officials announced March 13 they’d recovered lithium, a material needed for the electric vehicle battery supply chain.


