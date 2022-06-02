Drill results on the eastern side of the cobalt deposit under exploration by Electra Battery Materials show “considerable growth potential,” Electra’s Principal Geologist Dan Pace reports.
Five of six exploration holes recently drilled at Iron Creek in Lemhi County intersected high-grade cobalt mineralization, Pace and Electra CEO Trent Mell said in a news release.
Additional drilling to the east of Iron Creek will target zones where the cobalt mineralization might be thicker, they said. Additional drilling is planned for the Ruby zone, too, to determine mineralization there.
Cobalt is an essential ingredient for making long-range electric vehicle batteries.
“At a time of heightened geopolitical risk, America has committed to securing a domestic supply of critical minerals for the green energy transition,” Mell said. “Idaho is arguably the most prospective location in the world to identify new primary sources of cobalt outside the” Democratic Republic of the Congo. With cobalt mined in Idaho processed at Electra’s Canadian refinery, a continental supply chain can be created, he said.
This year, Electra officials plan more exploratory drilling at Iron Creek on the eastern side and will search for thicker zones of cobalt mineralization throughout Iron Creek. The second phase of this summer’s drilling is focused on the Ruby zone, about a mile southeast of the known resource area at Iron Creek. Electra has mining patents and exploration claims on 5,683 acres in Lemhi County.
Completion of the planned integrated battery materials park in North America, next to their refinery, is expected this year. That project will produce refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers, Mell said.
The Idaho Cobalt Belt contains the largest primary resources of cobalt in the United States, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.