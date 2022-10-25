trent mell 12.25

This summer's round of drilling at Electra Battery Materials' Ruby site was solid enough that the cobalt company plans a more extensive drilling effort there.

Electra CEO Trent Mell said the most recent drill results show intercepts are very near the company's Iron Creek cobalt and copper deposit. The two sites are about a mile apart in Lemhi County.

