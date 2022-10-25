This summer's round of drilling at Electra Battery Materials' Ruby site was solid enough that the cobalt company plans a more extensive drilling effort there.
Electra CEO Trent Mell said the most recent drill results show intercepts are very near the company's Iron Creek cobalt and copper deposit. The two sites are about a mile apart in Lemhi County.
"We are very excited that drilling of our Ruby prospect supports our thesis that there are new cobalt targets in the Idaho Cobalt Belt," Mell said in a news release.
Electra has wrapped up this season's exploratory drilling efforts, Mell said. One hole designed to assess the eastern part of the Iron Creek resource was completed and five holes were drilled at Ruby. Electra personnel are working on a new plan with Salmon-Challis Forest officials to allow more drilling next summer and in subsequent years, Mell said.
In conjunction with its Idaho drilling work, Electra continues work at its battery materials park near Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Earlier this month commissioning of a black mass recycling demonstration plant started. The recycling process could lead to a closed-loop supply chain for auto manufacturers, Mell said. It could allow for "end-of-life batteries" and scrap from battery manufacturing to be recycled, he said.
If the process works as expected, the black mass would be treated at Electra's cobalt sulfate refinery in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, he said. Plans call for the refinery to be fully commissioned by spring.
