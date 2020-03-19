Forest Service fisheries scientist Russ Thurow warned Salmon River Electric Cooperative board members last month the cooperative’s mascot is in serious jeopardy, in part because of dams that provide electricity to their members.
“For the past 25 years, the wild Chinook salmon populations I work with in the Middle Fork Salmon River have been averaging about 3 percent of the historic populations this drainage supported in the 1950s to 1960s,” Thurow said in an email to the Messenger. “In 2019, the number of returning adults was less than 1 percent of the 1950s-1960s abundances.”
Thurow told board members the trend toward extinction is a result of excessive harvests and damage to natal habitat of the fish. Research suggests that damage stems mostly from dams. Thurow said the damage extends throughout the Columbia River Basin.
Thurow presented board members data that showed noticeable drops in salmon numbers between 1957 and 2019 in the Columbia River Basin. Each decline occurred around the same time a dam was added in the basin, he said. Thurow backed up this claim with a 2019 comparative survival study that revealed the smolt-to-adult return rate along the Snake River and its eight dams averaged 0.7 of a percent between 2000 and 2017. Thurow said the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, the governing body responsible for providing electricity to the region at as small a cost to fish populations as possible, originally had a goal of 4 percent.
In an email to the Messenger, Thurow compared salmon populations in the Snake River, John Day River and Yakima River. The John Day River in Oregon has three dams. The Yakima River in Washington has four dams. The John Day River averaged a smolt-to-adult return rate of 3.6 percent and the Yakima River averaged 2.5 percent returns.
“It is my understanding that these three populations experience the same ocean conditions, same seal predation and same treaty and non-treaty fisheries,” Thurow wrote in the email. “The primary difference is the number of dams they pass to and from the ocean.”
Thurow said research shows returning rivers in the Columbia River Basin to their historic flows by removing dams is the most efficient way to save salmon in Idaho and the Northwest. Despite the grim outlook, Thurow finished his presentation on a hopeful note. He said there is still time to turn the tide on depleting salmon numbers in Idaho, but he stressed that it must turn soon.
“We have the building blocks,” Thurow said. “”We can recover fish in Central Idaho.”
After his presentation, Thurow answered questions from board members and people at the meeting.
Salmon River Electric Co-op General Manager Ken Dizes told the Messenger that the cooperative’s board in 2025 has to decide whether to sign a new agreement with the Bonneville Power Administration.
In light of that anticipated new contract, which Dizes said most likely will be a 20-year commitment, cooperative board members “decided they need to consider all aspects of this decision and that necessitates getting good information to make the best decision for the SREC membership.
“The board decided one way to gather information was to invite a wide array of experts to meet with the board and present information that would help inform the board over the next several years,” Dizes said in an email to the Messenger. “The meeting’s purpose had nothing to do with SREC taking a position on dam breaching. The board has taken no position on the dam breaching issue. They recognize it is a very complex issue and that the SREC membership is aligned on all sides of the issue.”