Salmon River Electric Cooperative representatives shared information with a small number of co-op members during the virtual annual meeting last week.
Manager Ken Dizes said 25 members participated in the April 22 Zoom meeting. In past years, the in-person event held in the high school gym has drawn about 200 people, Dizes said.
Most people understood the decision to not meet in person because of the coronavirus, Dizes said. Still it was disappointing to see so few members participate. On the other hand, Dizes said it’s better than what happened last year, when the annual meeting was canceled due to the virus.
That meant the financial report delivered by board Secretary and Treasurer Doug Parkinson included data from 2019 and 2020.
Speaking three feet from a camera, Parkinson said $313,000 in capital credits were paid out to members in 2019 and $316,000 in 2020. As for capital credits allocated to future payments, Parkinson said $295,000 was allocated in 2019 and $177,000 in 2020. Since 2005, the cooperative has returned $5.7 million to its members.
During his report, Dizes said $3.1 million in capital projects are going forward. Plans include replacing power poles, working on substations and getting an automated metering infrastructure system, all of which won’t be completed until 2028.
Board President Norm Wallis said the co-op is always looking for the best options for members. That includes looking at power sources like geothermal, wind, solar, hydroelectric and “anything that comes through,” he said.
That’s good, Dizes said, because the federal government is looking that way as well. Breaking his presentation down into national, regional, state and local talking points, Dizes said the Democrat-controlled federal government is going to emphasize cleaner and more renewable power sources in the near future. Dizes mentioned policies like the Green New Deal, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions while promoting job creation, could move forward.
In general, Dizes said there will be more of a push for beneficial electrification in the U.S., which seeks to reduce fossil fuel emissions by replacing products and appliances not powered by electricity with those that are. Dizes said there will be more incentives in the future to use electric cars, stoves and gardening equipment.
When he spoke about the Northwest region, Dizes touched on the Columbia River Basin and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal to remove four dams within it. Nothing is set in stone, Dizes said, as Simpson is still speaking with stakeholders and looking at potential effects. While he appreciates Simpson is trying to protect the fish population in Idaho by removing the dams, Dizes said it seems his plan is causing more polarization. Busting the four dams is costly, estimated at $33.5 billion, Dizes pointed out.
Simpson’s proposal has helped educate people how much money is spent on fish recovery, Dizes said. For every dollar that goes to the Bonneville Power Administration, Dizes said about 24 cents is used for fish recovery. Because half of the cooperative’s costs are spent paying the power bill to Bonneville, Dizes said about 12 cents of every dollar members have paid to the co-op has gone to fish recovery. In total, Dizes said BPA spends about $600 million a year trying to mitigate the loss of fish in the Northwest.
Before logging out, Dizes recognized Joe Runnels for working for the co-op for 15 years. Wallis also recognized Dizes for his 35 years with the cooperative and Parkinson’s 10 years on the board.
While co-op members couldn’t win prizes this year, people who voted in the board election will receive their $20 bill credit.