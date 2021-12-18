With Salmon River Electric Cooperative retiring capital credits from the remainder of 2000 and all of 2001, a total of 1,280 checks totaling $320,000 have been sent to people who were members in those years.
Co-op General Manager Ken Dizes said for the co-op to retain its not-for-profit status, Salmon River Electric retires 5 percent of its total capital credits each year. Co-op board members like the cycle which allows for 100 percent of capital credits retired every 20 years, which is established by the 5 percent a year plan. When co-op board members approve the payout, checks are sent to people who paid an electric bill to the co-op in the years that are being retired.
Co-op leaders retire credits at the end of the year so members have a little extra money for Christmas, Dizes said. “This is one of the positive things co-ops can do,” he said.
Co-op leaders have to cover operational expenses and pay back lenders before retiring any capital credits. This year $220,000 in general credit payments have been distributed and $100,000 of decedent payments sent out. Decedent payments are checks sent to relatives of deceased co-op members, Dizes explained. In 2020 those payments equaled $80,000. Last year, the co-op distributed $242,000 in general credit payments.
Dizes said the co-op tries to keep accurate addresses for past members so checks get to past members. They have ways of tracking people down when it comes time to pay out retired credits, but Dizes said it’s best if departing members leave their new mailing addresses with co-op employees.
People who want to update their address or know when to expect their check can contact Salmon River Electric at 208-879-2283.