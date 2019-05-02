Salmon River Electric Cooperative members can expect a retail rate increase within a year, Manager Ken Dizes said at last week’s annual membership meeting.
The increase comes because power supplier Bonneville Power Administration’s wholesale rate to the co-op is scheduled to increase by 5 percent in October. The expiration of a residential exchange agreement will lead to another 5 percent increase in wholesale rates charged to the local cooperative.
“We will have to adjust our retail rates upwards either in October or January to recover these additional costs,” Dizes told members on April 25. However, the wholesale rate increase does not necessarily mean the co-op will increase rates charged members by the same 10 percent, he said.
In the past decade, BPA’s wholesale rates have increased in excess of 30 percent, but Salmon River Electric has found cost savings and efficiencies and has been able to limit the rate increases for its members.
The co-op has no control over costs charged by BPA, board President Bob Boren said, but can control its own costs of operation minus increased costs of supplies and materials.
In an effort to ensure a future supply of low-cost power to its members, Salmon River Electric officials have looked into local power generation alternatives such as wind, solar, mini-hydro and biomass, but in each case “these resources are either not adequate or not cost effective,” Dizes said.
So the co-op is looking for other options and may have found one — a small modular nuclear reactor proposed at the Idaho National Laboratory that could come online in 2026 or 2027. Salmon River Electric’s current wholesale power contract with BPA expires in 2028 and every two years BPA can adjust wholesale rates.
Salmon River Electric has signed a letter of intent for a 1-megawatt share of the INL project, but has “offramps to exit the project before it goes to construction, if we determine it does not meet our needs,” Dizes said.
The proposed project calls for 12 modules, each capable of generating 50 megawatts, at a current estimated price of $3 billion. A twelfth of that cost is $250 million, representing more than SREC’s current total assets of $16 million Dizes pointed out, so it’s unlikely the co-op would ever have the resources to build its own modular nuke.
Most of the questions Dizes fielded after giving his report dealt with the proposed modular nuclear reactor. It has a natural shutdown mode that does not depend on any electricity or mechanical devices, Dizes said. New technology automatically pulls the modular reactors offline and cools them down. Each module can be manufactured off-site and transported to INL. The plant’s footprint is 5 acres on a planned 35-acre site that includes a buffer zone and cooling capacity.
The nuclear project is in its infancy and the SREC board doesn’t have detailed information to share, but co-op directors and administrators are excited about it because “it’s in our backyard.”
There’s some public opposition to nuclear power, one member pointed out. He asked whether Salmon River Electric members would be able to vote on the proposed small modular nuclear reactor project.
Dizes said member input will be sought, but “honestly, we haven’t yet discussed how to present this to members.”
Dizes sits on the management committee of the Utah Association of Municipal Power Systems, which is managing the modular nuclear reactor project.
Other locally generated energy resources such as solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage are becoming more cost effective and will no doubt become a bigger part of Salmon River Electric’s future, Dizes said. At least three SREC members with solar panels are now tied into the co-op’s local electrical distribution system.
The co-op paid out $332,000 in general and estate capital credits last year, board Secretary-Treasurer Norman Wallis said in his financial report, and since 2005 has returned upwards of $5.1 million to members. This year the board allocated another $295,380 in future capital credit payments, Wallis said, based on members’ patronage in 2018.
The three directors whose terms had expired were re-elected. Bob Boren from Clayton district, Wallis from Pahsimeroi district 2 and Mike Miller from Round Valley district remain on the board.
Dizes introduced SREC employees, including Operations Manager Rick Leuzinger, who has the most seniority with the co-op at 39 years. Dizes has worked for SREC for 33 years and was promoted from lineman to manager. Next in seniority is Line Foreman Dennis Swindell, with 30 years.