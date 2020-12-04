Checks totaling about $322,000 will soon be sent to Salmon River Electric Cooperative members as co-op officials retire capital credits.
Cooperative leaders try to send the checks out every December, so recipients receive a little extra cash around the holidays, Salmon River Electric Cooperative General Manager Ken Dizes said.
This year, credits are being retired from the remainder of 1997, all of 1998 and 1999, and most patronage capital allocated in 2000, Dizes said. Checks will be issued to all members who paid an electric bill to Salmon River Electric in those years.
About $242,000 of the payments are general credits and about $80,000 are decedent payments. The amounts are similar to payments made at the end of 2019, when the co-op sent out general credits of $250,000 and decedent credits of $80,000.
The electric cooperative’s board has a policy of retiring about 5 percent of its total capital credits at the end of every year “if the co-op is in a financial position to do so,” Dizes said. Every year is a bit different from previous years, Dizes said, depending on what amount is allocated in margins — profits — but the goal is always to retire 5 percent of the total capital credits each year. In October board members voted to distribute the credits this month.
While the co-op is a not-for-profit entity, some profits must be generated to satisfy lenders, Dizes said, which is how capital credits are accumulated. The co-op’s goal is to maintain an equity level above 45 percent of its total assets while retiring credits on a 20-year cycle.
Employees at Salmon River Electric utilize many methods to keep track of members who move away and leave the co-op, to be sure they can receive a check at the time their payout is made. Departing members are asked to provide new addresses and the co-op subscribes to various services that track address changes, Dizes said.
People who were members of the co-op 20 years ago but aren’t members today can double-check with SREC to make sure their correct address is on file for their check to be sent to.