As Salmon River Electric Cooperative moves through its 74th year, upgrades, improvements and equipment replacement programs will continue, the co-op’s general manager told members at last month’s annual member meeting.
In his “conversation with the co-op” Ken Dizes said plans for this year including replacing some of the 7,000 poles in the system, as occurs every year; continuing the systematic replacement of underground cables; upgrading transformers; investing in the vehicle fleet and updating automated meter reading equipment.
Dizes broke the news that rate increases are coming in January. “We are going to have to start raising rates and quite a lot,” he said. He said it’s likely that both the access charge and the price per kilowatt hour will increase. “We have to have rates high enough that we can have an electric system.” As inflation drives up the costs to the co-op, rates have to be increased to cover those expenses, he said.
Dizes said climate change has resulted in “a lot more severe weather events. When it comes, it comes hard. We’re trying to learn how we’re going to respond.”
Power disturbances and bumps are “aggravating,” Dizes said, “but we are exposed to the elements and there’s not a lot we can do.”
Co-op officials are evaluating the risk to power lines from wildfires. A lot of the cooperative’s lines run through forests, he said, meaning they could be damaged in a fire. “We spend a lot of time clearing our right of way.” The co-op’s poles in forests had been painted with a fire retardant but now poles are wrapped with a fire protection product.
Dizes explained to the 150 registered members in attendance that the makeup of electric power generation is changing with coal-fired plants being retired and wind turbines and solar panels being proposed to replace coal. The concern with the latter two, he said, is “they are intermittent systems and need to paired with something” like natural gas, hydropower or nuclear energy.
If the mix of sources used to provide electricity isn’t done correctly, it will mean blackouts and brownouts, Dizes said.
All of the power that the cooperative buys now comes from hydro sources, Dizes said. The company buys nearly all its power from the Bonneville Power Administration, but also buys small amounts of electricity from the Rock Creek hydroelectric project near Mount Borah and from Shiloh Warm Springs Ranch. The co-op also buys the surplus electricity from five solar customers.
“You can rest assured you have clean energy,” he said.
Buying the small amount of solar and the hydro power from the two small suppliers “doesn’t hurt us,” Dizes said, “but it’s not a huge benefit to us.”
Co-op leaders continue to look at all options for obtaining power, he said, including other small hydropower projects, wind and biomass.
Although Salmon River “stepped away” from its association with an Idaho National Laboratory small nuclear reactor project, he believes nuclear power “will be part of our future. It’s a very cost-effective resource.”
Members also heard that the cooperative retired $324,000 in capital credits in 2021, according to board Secretary/Treasurer Doug Parkinson. Since 2005, the cooperative has returned $6 million in capital credit payments to its members, he said, referring to that amount as “awesome.”
Parkinson said the cooperative has 62 percent equity, which means “for every $1 of plant we own 62 percent of it free and clear.” The co-op must have a minimum of 20 percent equity, he said, and is well above that mark.
Salmon River Propane board President Jeff Bitton told members the propane venture gained 160 new customers last year and set up 200 new tanks. Plans call to continue expanding the propane service area south toward Arco, he said. Also under consideration is setting up a tank in Stanley so the number of times each week that a truck has to drive between Challis and Stanley could be reduced.
Co-op members returned Steve Rembelski and Earl Skeen to the board of directors. The men were unopposed in their bids for office.