Steve and Nathan Dahl, owners of Computer Zen in Salmon, make no bones about their love for all things geek.
Their store is filled with consumer electronics, a shocking amount of educational STEM items, T-shirts touting the joys of math and science and cool electronics designed for the outdoors-loving locals.
So, the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is their idea of the best-ever working vacation.
Patti Dahl, Steve’s wife and Nathan’s mother, lets the boys head to Vegas for the week on their own each year while she stays behind and mans the family owned downtown shop. But, she’s all ears and eyes when they bring home photos and pamphlets featuring all the new cool items they want to add to their store’s inventory. Steve estimates half of the merchandise offered for sale at Computer Zen comes from leads they get at the electronics show each year.
This year’s show, held before the coronavirus settled into the country, drew 170,000 attendees and 4,500 vendors, Steve said. While they had plenty of fun, the real reason they go every year is to “find technology that will be useful to our customers,” he said.
He easily rattles off a list of fascinating things he and Nathan saw and they hiked around the Strip. The show has grown so large it’s staged at multiple venues.
They came back with one item they both deemed was too cool not to buy. And, they got the bragging rights of being the only store selling HYPERVSN 3D advertising devices. It’s a four-way rotor that moves ridiculously fast — 30 frames per second — linked to a computer that provides images that are displayed on a wall or screen in a fashion so the items appear to be floating in mid-air.
The Dahls have loaded their HYPERVSN software with all sorts of local images including Zen Waldo, holiday icons and amazing bursts. They proudly take customers to the rear of the showroom to show it off and explain the technology.
The main purpose of the devices are to create unique advertising methods for businesses, Steve said. And it’s pretty simple. It uses an SD card to load the images that are then projected.
“As long as you have a photo you can get it to project,” he said.
The Dahls found more educational toys to add to their inventory at the 2020 show. They ordered robotic hand kits from BrainCo that are used to teach children about robotics and prosthetic limbs, and headbands which read the wearers’ sweat to do things like control RC cars.
“You can move a car with your mind,” Nathan said. “You have to learn how to think. It teaches mindfulness, how to control focus and relaxation.” These wearable devices by BrainCo are “a big deal for mindfulness,” he said.
Steve is excited about virtual reality goggles for students, which they saw many varieties of at the show.
Another big thing at this year’s show, Nathan said, were underwater drones, capitalizing on the popularity of drones that fly. One sample underwater drone looked like a fish, Steve said, complete with a tail that could move.
The Dahls paid close attention to the security cameras, which are big sellers at their store. The level of artificial intelligence in the cameras keeps increasing, Steve said, so the type of cameras that are in place in Challis school district buildings now have the option of facial recognition, license plate recognition and even clothing recognition.
One of the latest trends in security systems for schools is cameras for buses which can tie into cellphones or GPS networks so that buses can be tracked and a live feed sent back to the main office.
Not only were there plenty of self-driving cars this year, but self-driving tractors and semis. Electric bikes, motorcycles and semis were everywhere, too. The Dahls have a soft spot for self-driving and electric vehicles. They own a ZENN electric car, which stands for zero emissions, no noise. It’s designed for low speeds and short distances. They use it to buzz around Salmon for business. No long trips in it though, it has only a 35-mile range on a single charge.
They even saw an all-terrain bionic electric self-balancing scooter made by FutureGo. It was one of the two floors of items that developers were trying to get funding for via Kickstarter.
“It had big knobby tires and you can take it off road,” Steve said, of the device that resembles a Segway.
Rural America isn’t forgotten at the show, the Dahls said. They checked out irrigation equipment that can track wind speeds to keep water in a field, on the crop, instead of blowing away. Drones designed to spray agricultural fields more accurately and easier than planes are able were demonstrated at the show. And drones designed specifically for land surveys were prominent.
The Spot Trace theft-alert tracking device is mostly intended for use on recreational equipment, but “it makes perfect sense for an outfitter,” Steve said. The device can hold a charge for three years. You mount it to an item — a boat, an ATV, a pack horse — and the device sends alerts to you cellphone when it detects motion. You can track the asset on a cellphone or computer via GPS and find it. The Dahls have been selling such devices to area outfitters and guides for years to keep track of pack animals mostly. It’s gaining in popularity among ranchers for cattle taken out to graze in the summer.
Perhaps the silliest item they saw debut at the show was the RollBot rolled out by Charmin — owned by Proctor and Gamble. “It’s a robot designed to deliver a fresh roll of toilet paper to you when you unexpectedly run out on the throne,” Steve said.
He doesn’t know if the RollBot can track down a new roll in the current toilet paper shortage facing much of America as people hoard the product because of coronavirus fears. But he doesn’t know it can’t.