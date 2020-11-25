All students in fourth and fifth grades across the United States are now eligible for the Forest Service’s Every Kid Outdoors program, which provides them with free access to forests and grasslands this school year.
The program has traditionally been in place for fourth-graders, but was expanded earlier this month to include fifth-graders. Vouchers, which can be used in place of paying a fee where fees are collected, may be downloaded through Aug. 31, 2021, on the Every Kid Outdoors website. Look for the banner that says “Hey, fifth graders!”
The program allows youths and their families to visit nearby forests and cut a Christmas tree without paying the fee, or visit campgrounds and skip paying the fee.
Every Kid Outdoors is an effort to inspire children and their families to spend time outdoors, discover connections to nature and spark a passion for America’s outdoors. The program focuses on children aged 9 to 11. According to research, youths of that age are beginning to understand the world and are receptive to engaging with nature and the environment.