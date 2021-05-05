In a sign that Idaho has more COVID-19 vaccines than residents who want them, state public health officials will no longer recommend that providers ask people to prove they live or work in-state to be inoculated.
The residency requirement “was put in place at a time when demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho far exceeded supply. However, our situation has changed,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said.
To ensure vaccines are getting into arms, the state is attempting to boost vaccine access by expanding public resources.
The state’s vaccine waitlist website, covidvaccine.idaho.gov, has been expanded to help people find sites that accept walk-ins nearby or connect with vaccine sites directly to schedule appointments. Vaccine providers can now access grant funds totaling $9 million to expand access to hard-to-reach groups.
For the second week in a row, the number of total vaccines administered in the state declined. Jeppesen said Idaho vaccine providers have enough supply to last four weeks.
Just before vaccine demand dropped off in Idaho, federal officials temporarily halted use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has resumed after regulators determined the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a very low risk of blood clots.
Idaho’s top public health researcher Dr. Christine Hahn said vaccine providers should be transparent about which vaccines they are offering and that multiple vaccine types should be available in communities.
“We want to make sure that people are given true choice,” Hahn said.
Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy public health researcher, said one fully vaccinated Idahoan has died from COVID-19. So far, she said 190 Idahoans fully vaccinated had contracted the virus, about .05 of a percent of total fully vaccinated Idahoans. Just four vaccine breakthrough cases in Idaho have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while most have either no or mild symptoms.
Vaccine breakthrough cases are rare but expected, she said, because the vaccines aren’t 100 percent effective against stopping coronavirus infections. Real-world data suggest the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are more than 90 percent effective at preventing infections.