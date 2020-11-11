Exploration work at First Cobalt’s Iron Creek cobalt-copper site in Lemhi County has resumed, First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell said.
“As the cobalt market continues to strengthen, the company is commencing geophysical surveys to trace extensions of mineralization and follow up on geophysical anomalies detected by previous work,” Mell said.
The plan is to refine cobalt drill targets to the east for follow-up work and to further evaluate copper deposits to the west of the previously drilled sites, he said.
Mell said the geophysical tests should take about three weeks to complete and results will be interpreted later this year. Those results are expected to support resource drilling at Iron Creek that is now planned for 2021, as well as further testing of nearby cobalt-copper targets, including the Ruby zone.
Initial evaluation was based on borehole geophysical surveys conducted by First Cobalt in 2018, which prompted First Cobalt officials to proceed with additional studies.
“The Idaho Cobalt Belt is a unique geological setting for primary cobalt deposits, unlike any other areas in the world,” Mell said. Iron Creek is a high-grade underground primary cobalt deposit. Several exposures of cobalt-copper mineralization occur within the property, Mell said.
First Cobalt, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America, in Ontario. The company also owns the Iron Creek cobalt project in Lemhi County and controls significant silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past-producing mines.