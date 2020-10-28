The first seven exploration drill holes at Revival Gold’s Lemhi County property indicate that mineralization extends beyond the current known resource, Revival President and CEO Hugh Agro said in a news release.
The holes were drilled in the Haidee target area at Arnett and showed additional mineralization to the northwest and southeast.
Since Aug. 4, when two rigs began drilling in Lemhi County, 30 exploration and infill holes have been drilled at Haidee. Initial drilling is complete there, Agro said, and the two drill rigs are being moved to the Beartrack site. One rig will drill at the Rabbit area, about 2 miles south of the current resource at Beartrack. The second rig will work to see how far mineralization extends beyond the north and south pits at Beartrack.
A third rig has been drilling at Beartrack since Sept. 23 and has completed an initial 1,542-foot exploration drill hole between the north and south pits. Four follow-up holes are planned in that area, Agro said.
“This year’s drill program is off to a strong start with initial results that have expanded the footprint of heap leach mineralization” and confirmed the continuity of the shear zone between the two pits at Beartrack, he said.
Revival Gold, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project in Lemhi County. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project. Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho and hosts the second-largest known deposit of gold in the state. A preliminary economic assessment is underway on the potential restart of an open-pit heap leach operation.