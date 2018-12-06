Sarah Baker, associate extension professor with University of Idaho extension service, received the distinguished service award at the 2018 National Association of Extension 4-H Agents conference in Columbus, Ohio, in October.
Baker, an East Fork resident, was one of 75 4-H professionals from across the United States to win the national award this year. The award recognizes members for their accomplishments in achievement, leadership, service and communication.
She’s the sole extension educator in Custer County, based in Challis. She conducts programming in beef and range management and manages the Custer County 4-H program, among other responsibilities.
The extension agent association is a globally recognized, culturally diverse network for 4-H youth development professionals. Cooperative extension staff members who work with 4-H programs are eligible to join.
This year’s conference was based around the theme “reinvent yourself.” Attendees had the opportunity to learn innovative educational information, methods and techniques to exchange ideas and promote cooperation within their group.