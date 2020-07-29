The program that paid people receiving unemployment compensation because of the coronavirus an extra $600 per week has ended.
The federal pandemic program concluded July 25, but claimants who are waiting on back pay will receive payments after July 25, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Other unemployment programs implemented under the CARES Act continue.
The labor department has cleared the final backlog of 42,000 unemployment claims that had been pending since June 6. But the volume of Idahoans filing for unemployment keeps increasing, according to department Director Jani Revier. About 5,000 claims are filed per week in Idaho, compared to 3,800 claims a week during 2009, the height of the Great Recession.
For the week ending July 18, the number of claims filed in Idaho increased by 4 percent from the prior week, to 5,687 claimants.
Continued claims — the number of people who requested a benefit payment — dropped by 4 percent in the week ending July 18, to 27,622, the 11th straight week of declines.
Laid-off Idaho workers have filed 178,629 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the 18 weeks since the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration. That is three times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019. Two-thirds of the claims were filed in the first six weeks of the pandemic.
The department paid out $35.9 million in claims during the week ending July 18, down from $37.7 million the week before. Total benefit payments attributed to COVID-19 paid to Idaho workers now stands at $676 million, including $161 million in regular benefits, $12.8 million in pandemic extended benefits, $38.5 million in pandemic unemployment assistance and $463.7 million in federal pandemic compensation.
The state’s seasonally adjusted 5.6 unemployment rate in June dropped 3.4 percentage points from May’s 9 percent and was down from April’s historic high of 11.8 percent, Revier reported. The previous peak unemployment rate in Idaho was 10.2 percent in December 1982.
The number of unemployed Idahoans fell to 50,267 in June as total employment recovered by 38,885 to 841,898, up 4.8 percent from May. The state’s labor force increased by 9,924 to 892,165 in June. June’s gains put the labor force about 2,500 fewer than its pre-pandemic March level.
Custer County’s jobless rate was 5.3 percent in June. Lemhi County stands at 7.3 percent and Butte County is at 3.8 percent. Only one Idaho county — Shoshone — remains in double-digit unemployment, at 10.5 percent. The lowest rate — 3.4 percent — was recorded in Jefferson County.