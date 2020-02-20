The Federal Aviation Administration gave an additional $600,000 to the the city of Challis for the airport project, bringing the total amount from that agency to $4.3 million.
“Work will be starting on the project the last week of March,” Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said.
The additional funding means the city now has enough to cover the apparent low bid for the airport work. Gale Lim Construction of Blackfoot submitted a $4.2 million bid for work to improve the airport’s runway and GPS landing system. But the city only had about $3.8 million available for the work.
Barrett said he asked the FAA for an additional $500,000 late last year and was pleasantly surprised when they offered more. When he made the request, Barrett said he was optimistic it would be granted.
Work at the airport will coincide with improvements at city park. New handicap-accessible bathrooms, a new parking lot and a path connecting the parking lot and restrooms are planned at the park.
The mayor expects both projects to be completed by the end of 2020.