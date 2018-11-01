Challis school trustees have reversed a decision to ban use of Facebook during school hours and will now allow teachers and coaches to use district Wi-Fi and internet to update school Facebook pages for sports and other school activities.
The main reason for the reversal was that teachers and coaches have been spending a fair amount of time at home updating Facebook pages for school activities.
“I don’t think faculty should have to use their data and time at home to do it,” Superintendent Lani Rembelski told school board members last month. She recommended giving teachers, administrators, coaches and other staff access to Facebook at school and make staff members Facebook page moderators. For example, Athletic Director Jennifer Piva and her assistant could be administrators for all the sports pages, with individual coaches serving as moderators for their sports’ Facebook page.
It will continue to be up to individual teachers whether to allow their students to use smartphones or other devices to access the internet or Facebook for educational purposes during school hours. Teachers will retain authority to restrict Facebook and smartphone use.
“Let’s as a board open up Facebook and leave it up to administrators and teachers,” School Board Chairman Brett Plummer said. “We need to get out of daily operations of the schools.”
Rembelski agreed, noting, “It’s our job to make sure students learn.”
School board members had banned Facebook use at school in the past because they’d been told that it would take too much bandwidth and slow down internet access to the point where the district would have to invest significant money to upgrade the system.
Rembelski said she could compare bandwidth capacity, data use and speed pre- and post-Facebook access and report results to trustees at their December meeting.
Facebook is currently the only social media blocked in the school district, Rembelski said, and enterprising students have found ways around the blocks anyway.
In addition to the concern that the schools’ Wi-Fi internet routers would be overwhelmed, school board policy had prohibited Facebook use by teachers and students during school hours in favor of educational uses as the top priority.
Facebook can be a good educational tool and also help students, teachers, coaches and the community better communicate, Technology Director Julie Oerke told trustees in 2017. Many technology standards now recommend that students know how to safely and responsibly use Facebook and other social media platforms, she said, in addition to programs such as Microsoft Office.