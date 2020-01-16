Custer County commissioners, the University of Idaho extension agent and county fair board members are talking about holding the Custer County Fair later in August than it's historically been held.
University of Idaho Extension Educator Sarah Baker said no changes will occur this year. The 2020 fair runs from July 27 through Aug. 3 -- its usual week. But conversations about possibly holding the fair later in the summer will continue, involved party members said.
Baker said the change was considered because the current dates discourage some people from entering their animals and vegetables.
"Having it later in August would increase entries into competitions because it allows people more time to grow their vegetables and flowers," Baker said. Some people don't think their produce or flowers picked in July have had enough time to grow and look their best, she said.
Fair board Vice Chairman Jake Zollinger agreed with Baker. But, he said, the fair board voted to keep the current dates because the county has "kind of settled into the routine" of having the fair start the last week of July. He pointed out people raising sheep, pigs and cattle to enter in the fair competitions have come to expect the fair at that time of the year and feed their animals accordingly.
Baker said the current fair dates avoid conflicts with other summer events, such as the Braun Brothers Reunion and the Butte County Fair. Zollinger said the one year they accidentally had the fair on a different date it conflicted with the Butte County Fair, which is set for Aug. 11-15. He said people were split on whether to go to Arco or Mackay and both fairs suffered. Baker and Zollinger said it is better to have the fair earlier in August because school sports for the fall start up at the end of the month as well.
Fair board Chairman David Barnhard pushed to have the dates changed. He said people came to him during last year's fair and said late July, early August wasn't enough time to grow big produce.
"They said that we have a short growing season as it is," said Barnhard. "I just thought, 'Let's see what next year brings.'"
Barnhard's idea was voted down by the rest of the board, but Baker and Zollinger said the discussion isn't closed. They said the fair board might revisit the idea for the 2021 fair, depending on how this year's fair goes.
Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith said the fair board has the final say on the dates for the fair. He said the commissioners can influence board members' decisions, but ultimately the fair board makes the decision.