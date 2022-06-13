As warm temperatures continue to fuel high snowpack melt and subsequent runoff into the Middle Fork Salmon River, a Washington family is asking the river float community to be on the lookout for the body of their father who drowned last month in a boating accident.
Search efforts for Robert Gray of Mills Creek, Washington, have been delayed because of high water, which makes conditions dangerous and difficult for search and rescue team members. So Gray's family is asking that any river users who spot his body or his float equipment notify the Custer County Sheriff's Office or a Salmon-Challis Forest office.
Gray was thrown from a raft near the Boundary Creek launch site and campground in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on May 24. He was unable to get out of the river and drowned. A helicopter search crew spotted his body the next day in a logjam below that launch site and his raft was spotted nearby. A subsequent helicopter search on June 2 revealed his body was no longer in that logjam, the Gray family reported. The helicopter crew looked along 40 miles of the river from that spot and saw no signs of Gray.
Gray was wearing a red life jacket, a white helmet and a black wetsuit when the accident occurred.
His family asks that anyone who spots any of those items in the river, or Gray's body, call the Sheriff's Office at 208-879-2232. If GPS coordinates can be reported to law enforcement, that's helpful. Photos of any discoveries on the river related to Gray can be sent by text message to 208-993-9391.