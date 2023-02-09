Volunteer firefighters burned discarded Christmas trees at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park visitor center on Feb. 3. New Challis Fire Department Chief Ray Varney, front, and 2022 Chief Johnny Gilbert, back, stoke the fire after it burned down a bit. Fewer trees were left at the state park this year, perhaps a nod to people burning trees in their own wood stoves.
Members of the Challis American Legion Post 109 conducted a flag retirement ceremony at the beginning of the Feb. 3 Christmas tree burn. Legion members have retired flags during the fire department’s annual winter tree burn for the last two years.
Shelley Ridenour photo
