Farmers and ranchers can still sign up for the market facilitation program to get assistance from damages they’ve suffered because of foreign trade issues.
The sign-up period ends Dec. 6 for payments for non-specialty crops, specialty crops, dairy and hogs. Payments are limited to a combined $250,000 per category per person or legal entity. No applicant can receive more than $500,000. Applicants must have an average adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for 2015, 2016 and 2017 or have earned at least 75 percent of their income for those years from farming and ranching.
For more information and applications, contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture service centers in Salmon, 208-756-4262, or Arco, 208-527-8268, or go online to farmers.gov/mfp.