Trish Farr will stay on the Challis school board representing Zone 2 for another four years following the Nov. 5 election.
She garnered 44 votes to 33 cast for her opponent, David Philps.
Farr said she will continue to try to improve the school district by encouraging students to explore educational opportunities. This can be accomplished, Farr said, by making sure teachers tell their students to explore options outside the classroom, specifically through the district’s work-study program. This program encourages students to go into the community after they take a career class to gain real-life work experience.
Farr said she will also focus time and energy into the district’s career and technical education program as a way to enrich students’ learning experiences. The program allows professionals who don’t have teaching degrees to teach students the skills of their craft.
“It’s a state program so we get funding from the state to run it,” said Farr. “It’s a great thing that we take full advantage of.”
Farr said the district continues to struggle to fill staff positions. The district is aggressively advertising for more bus drivers and looking throughout the state to find potential employees, she said. The school board had a similar issue with finding staff to work as cafeteria cooks, but they resolved it through a similar advertising plan.
Farr thanked the voters for re-electing her. She said she appreciates the support and will do everything she can to support the district’s students.