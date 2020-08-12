Few details are being released by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office following an Aug. 1 shooting death at an unspecified backcountry campground.
A press release issued the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 6, said the shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 and “involved an off-duty officer.”
“Witnesses report a group of approximately 16-18 people was camping when an individual unknown to them entered their camp. An altercation began resulting in shots fired. One person is deceased,” the press release states.
“No further information is available for release,” the release states.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation, according to the press release from Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin. Other agencies involved in the investigation are the sheriff’s offices in Bingham and Fremont counties, the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said information about the shooting would have to come from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
“We won’t put anything else out until the (Custer County) sheriff or prosecutor tells us we can,” Lovell said. “The protocol is the release comes from the agency involved.”
Lumpkin told the Messenger he had no other information beyond what was in the release.
Lovell said it’s not uncommon for law enforcement agencies to assist one another.
“If there’s a conflict or more resources are needed because of the the type of incidents,” other agencies become involved, he said. “It happens in a lot of things — searches, crashes and critical incidents, especially in counties with limited resources.”