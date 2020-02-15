Avalanche safety courses have been hosted for 17 years by personnel from Idaho Parks and Recreation, but Recreation Education Program Director Rich Gummersall said this year they are needed more than ever.
“This season has been quite a nightmare,” Gummersall said after confirming 12 deaths so far this season due to avalanches and other harsh winter weather in the U.S.
To help prevent more fatalities Idaho Parks and Rec workers will host a free two-day avalanche safety class in Salmon. It begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Elks Lodge and resumes at 9 a.m. the next day at the Trinity Snow Park snowmobile parking lot.
Students will learn about real-world emergency situations in the classes. Students will be in the field learning the necessary skills to save someone’s life in the snow-covered backcountry.
“You have 15 minutes to save a life out there,” Gummersall said. “Idaho is avalanche terrain, so it’s beneficial for everyone to take this class.”
Classes will be geared to snowmobilers, but he encouraged skiers, snowshoers and hikers take the course to “hone their skills,” such as identifying bad layers of snow.
“You can come with zero background on avalanche anything and learn universal information on winter backcountry travel,” Gummersall said.
Gummersall said he believes the most important thing people get out of the classes is leadership training. He said the final test for the course is a rescue scenario made to be as real as possible. If students can keep their heads and safely rescue their classmates, then they are ready to do so in the real world.
“Everybody handles stress differently. We make everyone be a leader and guide a rescue. Once you get beyond your nerves, you learn to step up,” Gummersall said.