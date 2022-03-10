Snotel measuring sites in three mountain ranges in Central Idaho recorded disappointingly low levels of precipitation in February, increasing concern about spring runoff and summer irrigation needs.
The March 1 Idaho water supply outlook report prepared by Danny Tappa, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said late January and all of February brought a prolonged dry spell to Idaho. The least precipitation from early January through February in 40 years was recorded at multiple sites, Tappa said.
Among the sites that set new records was Vienna Mine snotel, a high-elevation site in the southern Sawtooth Mountains. It received 4 percent of the normal February snow water equivalent in February and has received only 0.8 of a percent of snow water equivalent since Jan. 9.
Other snotel sites in the Sawtooths that had new record lows were Hyndman Peak, Galena, Swede Peak and Chocolate Gulch. In the Lost River Range, a new low was recorded at Hilt’s Peak. For these situations to occur, Tappa said, “the atmosphere must be incredibly dry for an extended period.”
He said normal seasonal snowpack is within reach for the Lost, Little Wood, Salmon, Clearwater and Panhandle basins of Idaho, but not for the lower-elevation basins. The Big Wood ranges from 60 to 75 percent of normal, with decreasing odds of it seeing normal levels.
Tappa minced no words in his report, saying February precipitation south of the Salmon-Clearwater divide was “abysmal.” All basins south of the divide received 50 percent or less of normal precipitation. The Lost, Wood, Boise and Upper Snake basins missed the most, getting only 15 to 35 percent of normal precipitation.
The lowest-ever observed February precipitation was recorded at Galena and Galena Summit and the second-lowest ever was reported at Moonshine in the Lemhi Range.
Snowpack percentages decreased in the last month, Tappa wrote. The Big and Little Lost basins, along with the Little Wood, Clearwater and Coeur D’Alene-St. Joe basins have near-normal snowpack. All other basins are ranging from 75 to 90 percent of normal snowpack.
The Salmon River basin received less than 2 inches of precipitation between Jan. 8 and March 1, Tappa reported. The less than 1 inch that fell in February is 47 percent of normal. About an inch of snow fell in February, which is about 25 percent of normal.
Yet he offers some good news in the report, pointing out that water year precipitation totals are more encouraging with most basins within 90 to 110 percent of normal, including the Big Lost and Little Wood at the top of the list, ranging from 115 to 125 percent of normal. Water year precipitation is still 94 percent of normal in the Salmon River basin. Most of that moisture fell early in the water year, between October and December.
“A few weeks of active weather and mountain snow would go a long way toward building a healthier snowpack by April 1,” Tappa wrote.
Cold February temperatures helped maintain the snowpack that was in place throughout Idaho, Tappa wrote. The March forecast calls for cooler temperatures, another good thing in his eyes, to prevent early melting and to cause any precipitation to fall as snow instead of rain.
Tappa points out in his report that an Arctic storm is predicted to hit Idaho and the West in the first half of March, bringing much needed snowfall to the region. Another Arctic storm is expected in the region in the middle of the month. He says a “miracle March” isn’t needed, but at least a normal month’s worth of storms are needed and “an above-normal month of precipitation and snowfall would be even better.”
Below-normal reservoir storage in the Big Lost basin will require a wet spring to secure adequate water for irrigation, he said. Mackay Reservoir is at 69 percent of normal.
Streamflow in the Salmon River basin is forecast at 100 percent of normal at Salmon and the Middle Fork Salmon, but 80 to 85 percent of normal elsewhere. In the Big Wood, streamflow is forecast at 82 percent of normal, while it’s at 95 percent for the Little Wood.