Stage 1 fire restrictions were lifted last week on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and Salmon-Challis Forest. However, North Custer Rural Fire District Chief Larry Garey said the open burn ban the county approved in August is still in effect.
According to a press release from BLM Fire Information Officer Kelsey Griffee, people will no longer be cited for starting a campfire, lighting up a charcoal grill or smoking outside of designated areas on BLM land in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties. That went into effect on Sept. 25.
Likewise, Salmon-Challis Forest officials lifted fire restrictions Sept. 24. Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Amy Baumer said in a press release the Stage 1 restrictions were lifted because the severity and danger of wildfires lessen as fall arrives.
Garey said people should still call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office whenever they plan a controlled burn at their property. If the Challis man who burned tree debris Sept. 22 that sent firefighters to a reported fire, Garey said it would have saved a lot of people’s time.
After learning the Department of Environmental Quality had lifted its burning restrictions, Garey said the Challis resident, who lives on Blue Bird Lane, incorrectly assumed the county’s restrictions were lifted as well. He unintentionally set an unauthorized controlled burn on his property.
“My way is to educate before sending violations,” Garey said, who had his firefighters turn back and let the resident off with a warning after the fire was out.
Baumer and Griffee remind people Central Idaho is still in the very high risk category for fire danger. Just because it appears fire conditions are becoming less hazardous, they said, it doesn’t mean a campfire won’t get out of control if left unattended.
Idaho Department of Lands Public information Officer Sharla Arledge told the Messenger that Idaho’s burn season is closed until Oct. 20. Lands department officials typically open Idaho up to burning without a permit in late October, due to cooler weather. However, Arledge recommended Idahoans still call in before they burn, no matter the time of year.