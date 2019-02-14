After a 35-day federal furlough, local Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management officials on Feb. 11 updated Custer County commissioners and introduced two new Forest Service fire management officers.
Allison Jackson, Lost River District ranger, said the 35-day furlough included 23 eight-hour work days lost or about four weeks worth of coordination with county commissioners and other entities. A few Salmon-Challis National Forest employees worked on critical, time-sensitive projects such as seasonal hiring and getting the 250-acre Annie Rooney timber sale ready for bids, she said.
Projects that are on hold due to the partial shutdown include seeking public comments for a redesign and expansion of the trailhead facilities and parking area at the base of Mount Borah.
The Lost River Ranger District has hired two seasonal employees in range and three in fisheries, Jackson said, one is a Trout Unlimited-sponsored intern and the other a Youth Conservation Corps student. The student conservation crew stationed at the old Indianola helitac base downriver from North Fork will help with range and other projects out of the Mackay Forest Service office. A seasonal recreation technician will also be hired.
It’s a different story on hiring permanent employees. Since Congress hasn’t passed a budget for the Forest Service and the government is operating on a continuing resolution, a permanent range conservationist job on the Lost River Ranger District is still unfunded, Jackson said.
More than 20 seasonal employees have been hired on at the Middle Fork District, Ranger Dennis Kuhnel said. More than half are from local communities.
Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Kurt Pindel introduced Doug Currie, the new fire management officer for the south zone of the forest. He's stationed in Challis. The Idaho native from Coeur d’Alene has three years experience as an fire management officer, is a Type 3 fire incident commander and is qualified to work in operations for larger, more complex Type 2 fires.
Gerald Knudson is the new assistant fire management officer on the south zone and will be stationed in Mackay. Knudson is from Salt Lake City and wanted to live in a rural area. He has been a firefighter his entire Forest Service career and is qualified as a Type 3 incident commander.
David Hillyard from Rawlins, Wyoming, has been hired as the new assistant field manager for the BLM Challis resource area, Todd Kuck told the commissioners. Hillyard replaces Kyra Povrick. Kuck is still working to fill Joni Cain’s vacated realty specialist position.
Forest Service fire personnel plan to restock the donation woodlot for the elderly and disabled with up to 40 cords of firewood from thinning projects near campgrounds and hazard tree removals this season, Pindel told the commissioners.
Local forest officials got funding and permission from Regional Forester Dave Rosenkrance to advertise for bids for the Annie Rooney timber sale during the federal shutdown, Pindel said. About 40 acres of the 25-acre sale fall within the boundaries of a designated roadless area, but hopefully the regional office will allow the sale to go through despite that. A 0.3-mile-long section of user-created road would be closed and returned to natural vegetation after the timber sale.
The Stanley Ranger Station is closed while it undergoes remodeling, Jackson reported on behalf of Sawtooth National Recreation Area Manager Kirk Flannigan. Almost all of the seasonal firefighter jobs on the Sawtooth have been filled, he said.