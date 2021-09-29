Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Mackay residents will see higher rates on their October water and sewer bills and visitors will have to pay more to camp at Tourist Park next year following action taken at the Sept. 14 City Council meeting.
Monthly base rates for water increased by 5 percent to $20.95 for the first 20,000 gallons of water used in a single residential water connection. Sewer rates saw a likewise increase to $17.64 a month.
When water usage is metered in Mackay from May through October, the city will charge an additional fee for customers who use more than 20,000 gallons. If metering is not possible during that period, a surcharge of $15 will be applied. From October to April, the city will charge a water and sewer base rate of $35.59 per month even if a property’s been winterized and the water turned off.
State law allows Mackay council members to raise water and sewer fees 5 percent annually without public comment, according to Mayor Wayne Olsen.
As for Tourist Park camping spots, council members raised fees and changed the rules. Camping for one licensed auto for two days and nights will be free if a site is available. Reserved spots for two days and nights will cost $40 for one licensed auto. Previously, one auto could hold a spot up to five days for $35.
People who want to reserve the park or any of its facilities will also pay a higher damage and cleaning fee of $250 for each event or activity. The higher park fees take effect Jan. 1.