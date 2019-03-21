Felony drug charges against Justin and Angie Green of Challis have been dismissed, with District Judge Stevan Thompson declining to reconsider his ruling that a 2018 search of the Green’s apartment was unconstitutional. Marijuana and methamphetamine were found during that search.
On Feb. 20, the judge granted a motion by defense attorney Allen Browning to dismiss multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges against both Greens.
The state does not plan to appeal Judge Thompson’s ruling that the search was illegal, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said.
“We don’t have a case without that evidence,” Oleson said. The state originally filed the civil case to seize property from the Greens last year while criminal cases against the couple were pending.
With the dismissal of the felony charges, the state’s civil case against the Greens will be sent back to Magistrate Judge James Barrett.
Last month Thompson pointed out the unconstitutional search of the Greens’ apartment was not the fault of law enforcement officers, but occurred because Magistrate Court officials mistakenly issued search warrants for the Greens’ property while Justin Green was on pretrial release for a separate felony DUI and drug case. That case, filed against Green in connection with a 2018 vehicle crash, is pending, with a jury trial scheduled for mid-May. A possible settlement is being discussed by the attorneys in that matter.
During his argument that Thompson should reconsider his ruling that the search was unconstitutional, Oleson said local law enforcement officers did not show up simply to search the Greens’ home, but also because Justin Green had failed to show up for court-ordered drug and alcohol testing in his DUI and drug possession case. Once there, the officers smelled marijuana, which gave them probable cause to secure the property and evidence that could have been disposed of while they obtained a search warrant. Officers obtained two search warrants after the sweep of the Greens’ apartment, Oleson said, and then returned and seized evidence of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Angie Green did not consent to the search, Judge Thompson said. She testified that she told officers no and tried to block their way as they went upstairs from the entryway to the apartment.
It was in the public entryway to the apartment that officers smelled marijuana, Judge Thompson recalled. That wasn’t sufficient probable cause to search the home. It would have been sufficient cause to search a vehicle, but not a home.
The initial sweep was not the same thing as a search, Oleson said, and officers soon returned with search warrants.
“I understand the court gave permission to search, but I later determined the search was unconstitutional,” Judge Thompson said. “So the court put law enforcement officers in a difficult position.”
Oleson countered that “if the court had not said testing is a condition of pretrial release, then law enforcement officers would not have gone to the home.” During the initial security sweep, officers didn’t actually search the home and a lock box, but waited until after getting the search warrants for a true search.
“I understand the distinction you’re trying to make,” Thompson told Oleson.
While the state argued that Angie Green did not object to the search, she did, Browning said. Probation Officer Aletia Straub Workman testified that Angie Green “attempted to block my entrance,” Browning said. “That’s not consent.”
“I agree,” Thompson said.
Officers smelled marijuana after they entered the door beyond the entryway, which was part of the Greens’ private residence, Browning said.
Even if the officers had smelled marijuana outside the home, they still couldn’t enter without a search warrant, Judge Thompson said, but they could have stood outside and searched anyone leaving the residence.