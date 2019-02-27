DARLINGTON — Some residents at Antelope Creek Living Center have essentially adopted a colony of feral cats living outside of their rural facility, giving names to their favorites and leaving them bowls of food and water.
The same cats that are beloved by elderly residents apparently represent a community nuisance to center administrators — one capable of spreading quickly and requiring prompt action.
Controlling feral cats has been a point of emphasis throughout Eastern Idaho recently, requiring decision-makers to attempt a delicate balancing act between curbing feline reproduction and treating animals humanely.
In Idaho Falls, the city's Animal Service division is encouraged by the early results of a new program to capture, spay or neuter, vaccinate and release feral cats. Officials in Pocatello are discussing the merits of implementing a similar program to address the city's growing feral cat population.
In rural Darlington feral cats have apparently been euthanized to get a handle on the overpopulation, including some that were regarded as pets by Antelope Creek residents, according to a source who requested anonymity.
One of the administrators defended the center's approach but declined to offer further comment or details: "Feral cats, they're diseased and sick, and it's common sense to do what I'm doing at this point."
The anonymous source said some residents were saddened when they learned some of their "pets" had been taken to a local veterinarian to be euthanized. The residents are upset that the center has been so quick to pursue what they consider to be an option of last resort and would prefer that the cats be admitted to an animal shelter, the source said.
Doctor Kliel Hill, of Lost River Vet Clinic in Arco, said he's helped the center spay and neuter feral cats in the past. He said it's not his place to comment about whether or not feral cats that have been fed at Antelope Creek have been euthanized. Nonetheless, Hill is concerned that too many people are dumping cats in the area, leaving it to others to deal with the consequences.
"There's no easy answer to it, and there are people studying this deal nationwide of what are we going to do with this feral cat population," Hill said. "It's not just an Antelope Living Center Problem. It's a nationwide problem, and it's not going to really ever get solved because there's too many things working against it."
Pocatello Animal Shelter Manager Jim Parker said it's vital for cat owners to spay or neuter their pets to avoid unwanted litters. His city is mulling the possibility of taking its efforts a step further by rounding up feral cats, spaying or neutering them, vaccinating them and releasing them.
"We are looking into trying to start a program to do that, but we have to look into all of the politics behind it," Parker said, adding the next step will be to present the issue to the City Council. "Idaho Falls does that and they they're pretty successful with it."
During 2018, Parker said the shelter took in 609 stray cats and 488 stray kittens. The shelter doesn't capture the cats but allows residents to trap them and bring them in. Another 405 cats and 281 kittens were surrendered by owners during the year. The shelter made 438 cat adoptions and 193 kitten adoptions for the year.
"(Cats) reproduce so fast — it's a never-ending cycle," Parker said.
Parker said feral cats are generally too wild to be adoptable, except for in a few specific circumstances. On rare occasions, they'll be claimed as "working" cats for purposes such as ridding barns of mice.
"We legally can't adopt out feral cats as pets because it's a liability," Parker said.
The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter started its trap, neuter and release program about a year and a half ago, said Animal Services Manager Irene Brown. She explained the city received a $75,000 grant from the Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society to run the program. Brown said the city has spayed or neutered, vaccinated and released about 600 cats since starting the program. The funding is running out and the city hopes to get another grant, but Brown said the long-term plan is for the city to take over funding the effort.
Brown said the city wasn't making a dent in the feral cat population when it captured and euthanized cats. Studies show that feral cat colonies can support a finite number of cats, and filling those spots with cats that can't reproduce has proven to be the most effective strategy, Brown explained.
The shelter has also partnered with the Humane Society of the Upper Valley to create an organization called the East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition. The coalition, in its third year, raises funds to subsidize the cost of spaying or neutering pet cats, partnering with local vets who also agree to lower their rates.
Brown said the program has helped Bonneville County's pet owners fix 1,000 cats at a discounted rate of $20. The numbers show the combined approach is working, Brown said. In 2017, the city impounded 2,453 cats. Last year, the city impounded just 1,480 cats.
"All of the research shows this is what works. It's been proven," Brown said.