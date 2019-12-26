Comments about truck weight limits made at public hearings in Challis and Salmon in early December will now be forwarded to the Idaho Transportation Board, which will make a final decision about allowing heavier trucks on the roads.
Engineers and public relation specialists with the Idaho Transportation Department conducted two public hearings on a request from Andrew Lott, with Arlo G. Lott Trucking. That Jerome company applied for weight limit changes on portions of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 75, asking to haul loads that weigh up to 129,000 pounds. Currently trucks can’t haul more than 105,000 pounds. Lott wants to increase the amount of molybdenum hauled out of Thompson Creek Mine and reduce the number of trucks needed to it. Lott said if the changes are approved it will save the mine a considerable amount of money, time and resources.
Moly is a mineral used in processing oil and grease and to strengthen steel. The mine processes about 28,000 tons of it a day, according to the mine’s website.
“We’re trying to increase the amount we haul out of the mine and also what we haul into the mine,” said Lott. “Some inbound materials for the mine, like salt, will be hauled in the bigger loads.”
ITD staffers said the biggest concern raised at the two public hearings was safety. Bob Hoff, Idaho Transportation Board member, said Salmon citizens were concerned particularly about safe recreational travel along highways, such as biking and long-distance running. He said the concerns had more to do with commercial trucking in general than with the specific weight-change request.
Hoff, and ITD Policy and Program Specialist Lance Green, said increasing the weight limits would make the highways safer.
“It puts less trucks on the road,” said Green. “And it gets misconstrued that a heavier truck means a bigger truck. The length requirements stay the same. The only difference is the number of axles.”
Idaho law restricts semi-trailers to be no longer than 110 feet on two-lane roads and 115 feet on four-lane roads.
Green said the larger loads require more axles to distribute the increased weight. He said having more axles decreases the distance needed for a semi-trailer to come to a full stop. He also said running fewer loads of heavier weights would be less damaging to the roads.
“Because the weight is more evenly distributed along the length of the trucks the pressure points aren’t pressing as hard,” said Green.
Lott said he would like to see weight limit changes on the rest of Idaho’s highways. He said he spent the last four years trying to change weight limit requirements between Lewiston and Arco. He said it’s taken so long because he has to do it “one road at a time.” Lott said his overall goal is to get Idaho highways up to the 129,000 weight limit because it is the standard in neighboring states.
“It would be advantageous to us because it gives us a competitive edge against surrounding states,” said Lott. “Montana and Wyoming aren’t restricted to 105,000 pounds, but we are.”