A total of 5,795 Idaho residents filed unemployment claims for the week ending May 9, a 23 percent drop from the week before.
It brings the total number of claims filed in the Gem State to 131,101 during the eight weeks of the COVID-19 state of emergency. That’s 2.2 times the total number of claims filed in Idaho in all of 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The total includes 8 claims filed by Custer County residents. Since the pandemic was declared, 201 Custer County workers have filed for unemployment while 608 Lemhi County residents have filed and 221 Butte County residents filed.
Between March 23 and May 9, the state labor department paid out $70 million in benefits to laid-off workers, $504,000 in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation payments and $124 million in federal pandemic unemployment insurance.
Regular benefit payouts for the week of May 3-9 reached $13.4 million, a 2 percent decrease from the prior week, but 9.5 times higher than the same week a year ago. Total CARES Act payments increased by 6.4 percent that week, from $28.6 million to $30.4 million, according to the labor department.