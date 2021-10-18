The volume of calls to Custer County Search and Rescue volunteers this year was far less than the summer of 2020, sheriff’s Deputy and Search and Rescue Coordinator Shade Rosenkrance said.
Rosenkrance said there were more false alarms than incidents this summer compared to a year ago. He thinks visitor numbers to the county were similar in the two years, but fewer genuine rescue calls were received this year.
Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa agreed with Rosenkrance. He said visitation to the Sawtooths was high again this summer, but his team responded to more false alarms this summer than last. That change was unexpected, the men said.
A “typical” incident this year occurred Labor Day evening, Gadwa said. A woman hiking near Bridal Veil Falls suffered heat exhaustion, he said. After she dialed 911 and as Gadwa and his team were gearing up, the rescue was called off. The hiker met some people who helped her lower her body temperature and get off the trail, Gadwa said.
Gadwa and Rosenkrance theorized there were fewer rescue calls this summer because people who recreated here this year were better educated and prepared for outdoor events than those who ventured out in 2020. The pandemic shutdowns last summer resulted in newbie outdoors people visiting Custer County.