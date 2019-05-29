POCATELLO — Most of the snow has melted and the springtime days of heavy rain and high winds are numbered.
But for a Pocatello area teenager who two years ago watched his dog die in front of him during a spring day, summer can’t come soon enough.
Since 16-year-old Canyon Mansfield accidentally triggered an M-44 “cyanide bomb” that killed his Labrador retriever near the backyard of his family’s Buckskin Road home just outside of Pocatello in March 2017, he hasn’t stopped fighting — both for a permanent national ban on the deadly devices and against the lasting physical and physiological effects he experiences as a result of sodium cyanide exposure.
Mansfield has taken multiple trips to the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress to pass a nationwide ban on the use of the M-44s and recently was in Washington, D.C., to receive the Animal Hero award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Recently Oregon lawmakers banned the use of M-44s, shortly after the reintroduction of a congressional bill known as Canyon’s Law calling for a national ban on the devices.
Mansfield still grapples with headaches and post-traumatic stress from the moment one of the “cyanide bombs” almost killed him. He says he’ll “never forget” that day he lost his dog and was nearly himself killed.
“It was cloudy, windy and there was snow on the ground,” said Mansfield, who admits east Idaho’s spring weather serves as a grim reminder. “Everything was wet. Whenever I see that setting, I can’t help but think of that day.”
Driven into the ground like a tent stake, M-44s are spring-activated cylindrical tubes designed to kill predators such as wolves and coyotes by way of the highly poisonous chemical sodium cyanide. Officials with Wildlife Services — a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service agency — cover the devices with bait before placing them near livestock. When a predator bites down on the bait, the device disperses the lethal sodium cyanide into the animal’s mouth and sinus cavity.
When Mansfield triggered the M-44 that killed Casey, he had mistaken the device for a sprinkler head.
M-44s are one of many lethal tools that Wildlife Services has used for predator control since the 1960s.
The devices replaced a more dangerous sodium cyanide ejector called “humane coyote getters” that federal predator control agencies had used since the 1930s. Federal agencies discontinued using coyote getters because of the potentially dangerous ramifications of the device, which discharged sodium cyanide using a .38-caliber special bullet.
The M-44 placed 300 yards from the Mansfield home in February 2017 was located on Bureau of Land Management land, which was a violation of a 2016 environmental assessment Wildlife Services conducted. Wildlife Services was only to place the devices on private land in Idaho, not on public land.
While walking his then 3-year-old Labrador Casey along the ridge line of the hillside just south of his family’s home, Mansfield triggered an M-44 device, exposing himself to the sodium cyanide explosion. He watched helplessly as Casey died in front of him from the poison.
Though Wildlife Services agreed to ban the use of M-44s in Idaho shortly after the incident, that’s not good enough for the Mansfields. The family says it’s only a matter of time before the deadly devices claim the life of another pet or possibly a person.
“People think we want to take away predator control because of our fight against these ‘cyanide bombs,’” said Theresa Mansfield, Canyon’s mother. “But that’s just not true. I feel like a ‘cyanide bomb’ on the side of a mountain is like a loaded gun ready to go off. These are deadly devices and there is no way of preventing humans or pets from being exposed to them.”
The Mansfield family filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. government nearly a year ago seeking compensation in excess of $150,000 for emotional and economic damages as a result of Canyon’s M-44 encounter. The lawsuit is ongoing and the U.S. government has “expressly denied” any “alleged negligence by … its agencies or employees” and asked for the case to be dismissed.
The Mansfields’ lawsuit came on the heels of a related lawsuit environmental and animal welfare groups including the Western Watersheds Project, WildEarth Guardians, the Center for Biological Diversity and Predator Defense filed in May 2017 seeking a nationwide M-44 ban.
U.S. officials in March 2018 agreed as part of a settlement to that lawsuit to complete a study on how two predator-killing poisons, including sodium cyanide, could be affecting federally protected species. Wildlife Services agreed to complete consultations with the Environmental Protection Agency by the end of 2021 regarding the poisons.
Much of the time and energy the Mansfield family has dedicated to their battle against M-44s has added undue tension to the relationship between Canyon, a sophomore student athlete at Century High School who takes advanced classes and wrestles, and his parents.
“It certainly has taken us through some hard times, but it has definitely bonded us, too,” Canyon said. “I just want something good to come out of this. I was given the opportunity to do something great because of a tragedy and I don’t want to pass that up. As hard as it may be, I want to keep going. I want to get these outlawed forever in the United States.”
Since Canyon’s M-44 encounter, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, reintroduced the bipartisan and bicameral legislation in Congress on May 2 known as Canyon’s Law that would implement a nationwide ban on two lethal poisons used for wildlife control — the sodium cyanide used in M-44s and Compound 1080. Four days later, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed into law a bill banning M-44s in that state. The law becomes effective in January 2020.
But members of the Idaho Legislature and the state’s U.S. congressional delegation have remained strangely reluctant to push for an M-44 ban, said Mark Mansfield, Canyon’s father. Mark has asked U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson, all Idaho Republicans, to support Canyon’s Law.
“I haven’t heard anything back from them,” Mark told the Idaho State Journal May 15. “But their head (staffers) have said they are not going to support any legislation that involves making M-44s illegal.”