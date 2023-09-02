People interested in running for city councils, school, fire and cemetery district boards in Custer County must file for those offices by 5 p.m. Sept. 8.

There are openings on the city councils of all four cities in Custer County, the joint school districts in Challis, Mackay and Butte County, the three fire districts and two cemetery districts.


