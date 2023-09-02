People interested in running for city councils, school, fire and cemetery district boards in Custer County must file for those offices by 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
There are openings on the city councils of all four cities in Custer County, the joint school districts in Challis, Mackay and Butte County, the three fire districts and two cemetery districts.
Candidate filing forms are available on the Custer County website, https://custercountyidaho.org/election-information-forms/ and at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse. Candidates must get the signatures on their candidacy petitions verified at the clerk’s office before they can file for office. Candidates for any city council position may skip the petitions and instead pay a $40 filing fee. But other board candidates must obtain the signatures of at least five registered voters in the district where they are seeking office.
Candidates are supposed to file at the clerk’s office of the respective district they are seeking office in, but not all of those entities have offices. In that case, candidates should file at the courthouse.
So far, only Frank Smith of Clayton has submitted a petition with signatures for re-election to the Clayton City Council. No other candidates had filed any paperwork by Monday.
In Challis, two city council positions now held by Travis Hardy and Chuck Felton are open at the end of the year. Both are four-year terms.
Two positions are also open on the Mackay City Council, along with the mayor’s post. Wayne Olsen is the current mayor of Mackay. The terms of Councilmen Greg Blackwell and Richard Mangum expire this year. All the open positions in Mackay are four-year terms.
In Clayton, the mayor’s spot is open, along with three city council seats. The mayor’s post and one council position are four-year terms. Two council positions carry two-year terms.
Two council positions in Stanley are open this year, currently held by Austin Clegg and Tim Cron. They are also four-year posts.
The terms of Trish Farr and Janiel Parkinson on the Challis School Board expire this year.
All the school, fire and cemetery board terms are four years.
Genae McAffee’s and Charmaine Gamett’s terms on the Mackay School Board expire this year. Three spots on the Butte County School Board are open this year, including one position that represents part of Custer County, currently held by Shila Hansen. Jaymon Knight and Hal Jardine’s terms also expire. Their districts are entirely within Butte County.
The Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire District has two board seats open, now held by Josh Franks and Jeff Ballas.
John Lambert’s seat on the South Custer Rural Fire District board opens this year.
Jack Whitworth, who represents the May area on the North Custer Rural Fire District board, and Richard Giampedraglia, who represents the Clayton area on that board, have terms that expire at the end of the year.
The Challis Cemetery Maintenance District board will have one open spot as Julia Piva’s term expires.
Likewise the Big Lost River Cemetery District has two open positions, both vacant spots.
Elections are held only if there are contested races, so it’s possible some vacancies will not be on a ballot for the Nov. 7 election.
People who aren’t registered to vote may do so at the clerk’s office in the courthouse up until Oct. 13. Late registration is permitted until Nov. 3 at the clerk’s office, but people have to register and vote on the same day. Voters may also register and vote on Election Day at their polling place. A photo identification card and proof of residency are required to register to vote.
