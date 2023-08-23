In Challis, two city council positions now held by Travis Hardy and Chuck Felton are open at the end of the year. Both are four-year terms.
Two positions are also open on the Mackay City Council, along with the mayor’s post. Wayne Olsen is the current mayor of Mackay. The terms of Councilmen Greg Blackwell and Richard Mangum expire this year. All the open positions in Mackay are four-year terms.
In Clayton, the mayor’s spot is open, along with two council seats, now held by Frank Smith and Chris Swafford. All three positions are four-year terms.
Two council positions in Stanley are open this year, currently held by Austin Clegg and Tim Cron. They are also four-year posts.
The terms of Trish Farr and Janiel Parkinson on the Challis School Board expire this year.
All the school, fire and cemetery board terms are four years.
Genae McAffee’s and Charmaine Gamett’s terms on the Mackay School Board expire this year. Two spots on the Butte County School Board are open this year, including one position that represents part of Custer County. Shila Hansen and Jaymon Knight are the board members whose terms expire.
The Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire District has two board seats open, now held by Josh Franks and Jeff Ballas.
John Lambert’s seat on the South Custer Rural Fire District board opens this year.
Jack Whitworth, who represents the May area on the North Custer Rural Fire District board, and Richard Giampedraglia, who represents the Clayton area on that board, have terms that expire at the end of the year.
The Challis Cemetery Maintenance District board will have two open spots, one held by Julia Moss and the other is a vacant seat.
Likewise the Big Lost River Cemetery District has two open positions, one vacant and one held by Dan Sayer.
Elections are held only if there are contested races, so it’s possible some vacancies will not be on a ballot for the Nov. 7 election.
People who aren’t registered to vote may do so at the clerk’s office in the courthouse up until Oct. 13. Late registration is permitted until Nov. 3 at the clerk’s office, but people have to register and vote on the same day. Voters may also register and vote on Election Day at their polling place. A photo identification card and proof of residency are required to register to vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.